SIS posts Rs 97 cr profit for Q4; revenue crosses Rs 10,000 cr in FY22

Multinational and essential services market player SIS Ltd on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 97 crore for the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

The company, which is also into the cash logistics business, had a profit of Rs 102 crore in the corresponding January-March quarter of the previous financial year.

Its revenue for the quarter increased by 8 per cent at Rs 2,648 crore compared to Rs 2,445.2 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company's net profit declined by 11 per cent to Rs 326 crore from Rs 367 crore in the previous fiscal.

However, revenue for the fiscal was up 10 per cent at Rs 10,059.1 crore from Rs 9,127.1 crore in the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, SIS Group managing director Rituraj Sinha said FY22 has been a landmark year for the company.

''We crossed the Rs 10,000 crore annual revenue mark for the first time in our history. All business segments continued to report healthy growth despite the impact of second and third waves of COVID.'' The COVID period has underlined the resilient nature of our business, amply demonstrated by the monthly revenue rate, which was Rs 942.4 crore for March 2022 compared to Rs 719.7 crore in March 2020 which is a growth of 31 per cent, he said.

