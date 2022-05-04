Left Menu

Tata Technologies, industry partners to set up common facility in EV domain

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:36 IST
Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies along with global industry partners and Lamrin Tech Skills University will set up a common facility in the electric vehicle domain, said a government statement on Wednesday.

It will cater to developing skills needed in the field of electric vehicle segment. A delegation of Tata technologies called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday here at his official residence, said the statement.

During the deliberations, the delegation comprising Global CEO of Tata Technologies Warren Harris; President Global HR and IT Pawan Bhageria and others evinced keen interest to set up this centre in the state with a current investment of Rs 250 crore and future investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the statement added.

The delegation said it will lay thrust on development of micro, small and medium enterprises in the EV segment with a focus on upskilling youth and creating jobs for them in the state.

The chief minister assured fulsome support and cooperation to Tata Technologies for this project. He said that his government is committed to accelerating industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this.

Mann said the government is duty-bound to reverse the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of careers by ensuring that best employment opportunities are created here through such projects.

Mann said Punjab is roping in more industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

