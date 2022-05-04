Havells Q4 profit rises 16% to Rs 352.48 cr, sales up 32.5%

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 303.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 32.55 per cent to Rs 4,426.26 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,339.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Commenting on the result, Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "Sales momentum was regained in Q4 with encouraging performance across verticals. Sustained inflation impacting the margins, however, expect margins to improve with the calibrated price increase and cost optimisation.'' Havells total expenses were at Rs 3,996.12 crore, up 36.87 per cent at Q4/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 2,919.54 crore.

Havells revenue from the Switchgears segment was Rs 474.51crore, up 2.41 per cent as against Rs 463.33 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. Its cables segment was at Rs 1,488.10 crore, up 44.58 per cent, as against Rs 1,029.20 crore of Q4/FY 2020-21.

Havells' revenue from lighting and fixtures in Q4/FY 2021-22 was up 20.33 per cent to Rs 405.23 crore, against Rs 336.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

While Electrical consumer durables (ECD) was up 22.50 per cent to Rs 872.72 crore as against Rs 712.38 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells had acquired in 2017, was 62.48 per cent to Rs 959.58 crore during the October-December quarter as against Rs 590.57 crore. Havells' Revenue from 'Other Segment' was at Rs 226.12 crore, up 9.24 per cent, as against Rs 206.99 crore.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Havells' consolidated net profit was up 14.57 per cent at Rs 1,196.47 crore. It has reported a net profit of Rs 1,044.31 crore for 2020-21.

Its revenue from operation was at Rs 13,938.48 crore in 2021-22. This was 33.28 per cent higher than Rs 10,457.30 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per equity share, for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,253 on BSE, down 2.82 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)