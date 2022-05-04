Left Menu

SBI mulls raising up to USD 2 billion via bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 21:56 IST
The country's largest lender SBI on Wednesday said it's board will meet next week to consider raising up to USD 2 billion through a public issue of bonds or other means.

''We advise that the executive committee of the central board is scheduled to have a meeting on May 10, 2022 to examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 23,'' SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of SBI closed at Rs 479.60 apiece on the BSE, down by 2.27 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

