UK ports want recompense for 'white elephant' post-Brexit borders https://on.ft.com/3MIlMUO Standard Chartered shareholders lodge protest vote against executive pay https://on.ft.com/3KMfD8F

British accountants and PR firms told to cut Russia ties https://on.ft.com/3kI58bL Ocado bonus scheme approved despite investor rebellion https://on.ft.com/3LNcM0A

Overview UK ports are now demanding compensation from the government after a delay in implementing post-Brexit border checks by one and a half year left them with empty high-tech facilities that risk becoming multi-million pound "white elephants".

Almost 33% of Standard Chartered's shareholders voted against executive pay at the bank's annual meeting, after proxy advisers criticised the company for not cutting top managers' bonuses enough in the wake of a huge UK regulatory fine. UK's accounting, PR and management consulting firms have been asked to cut ties with Russian clients as part of a government ban on professional services exports to the country.

About 29% of Ocado's shareholders voted against the company's remuneration policy amid controversy over an incentive scheme that could pay out millions of pounds to senior executives. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

