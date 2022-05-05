Electronic goods shop gutted in fire in Nagpur; no casualty

A shop selling electronic sound systems was gutted in a fire here in Maharashtra, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire official said. The blaze erupted around 8.40 pm on Wednesday in the shop located in Nagpur's Cotton Market, he said.

No one was injured, but the sound systems kept in the shop were destroyed in the blaze, the official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in about an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

