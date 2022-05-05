Left Menu

Electronic goods shop gutted in fire in Nagpur; no casualty

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-05-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 09:39 IST
Electronic goods shop gutted in fire in Nagpur; no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shop selling electronic sound systems was gutted in a fire here in Maharashtra, but there was no report of any casualty, a fire official said. The blaze erupted around 8.40 pm on Wednesday in the shop located in Nagpur's Cotton Market, he said.

No one was injured, but the sound systems kept in the shop were destroyed in the blaze, the official said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in about an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022