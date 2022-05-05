China stocks rise as cenbank vows support, COVID woes cap gains

China stocks rose on Thursday, marking a resumption in trading after a holiday, as consumer stocks led the gains after the central bank vowed to support, although sentiment was weak on data that showed shrinking economic activity in April. The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 4,037.86 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1% to 3,080.77 points.

The Hang Seng index added 0.7% to 21,006.67 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 7,193.65. ** Both official and private surveys showed China's services and factory activities contracted at a steeper pace in April amid escalating COVID-19 lockdowns, raising fears of a sharp economic slowdown in the second quarter that will weigh on global growth.

** China's central bank on Wednesday pledged monetary policy support to ensure ample liquidity, help businesses badly hit by the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the country, and support a recovery in consumption. ** Consumer staples rose 1.4%, and consumer discretionary added 2.9%

** Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, focusing efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions have been under strict lockdown for more than a month. ** Tourism stocks fell more than 1% as Nomura said domestic tourism trips and revenue during the Labour Day holiday dropped 30.2% and 42.9% y-o-y, respectively, citing data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

** New energy stocks declined 1.1%, with CATL slumping nearly 6% after the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer reported a 23.6% drop in first-quarter profit. ** Hong Kong shares edged up, led by tech names after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points but sounded a less hawkish tone than some had feared.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed 1.7%, with Meituan up more than 3%.

