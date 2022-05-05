Left Menu

Cop ends life by jumping from building in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-05-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 10:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old traffic constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a police residential building in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 6 am in the Amlidih area under New Rajendra Nagar police station limits, he said.

Constable Rajkumar Dhruv, posted at Pandri traffic police station, had on Wednesday night complained of a breathing problem.

On Thursday morning, he went to the terrace of the police residential building, where he was staying, and jumped from there, the official said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the constable was suffering from a lung-related disease for the last year and was also a habitual drinker, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the police have registered an accidental death report, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

