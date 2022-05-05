Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:30 IST
Audi commences bookings for the new Audi A8 L
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
German luxury carmaker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced bookings for its flagship sedan, the new Audi A8 L in India.

With a combination of the 3-liter petrol powertrain, 48V mild-hybrid system, and Quattro all-wheel drive, the new Audi A8 L delivers exhilarating driving dynamics, the automaker said in a statement.

The Audi A8 L can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 10 lakh, it added.

''The Audi A8 L has a loyal fan base in India and we are confident that this beautiful sedan will continue its strong performance. With the new Audi A8 L, we are continuing our focus on flagship cars in our product portfolio, as we continue to witness a good demand,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon noted.

The Audi A8 L comes equipped with top-notch luxury, comfort, features, and several customization packages, including a rear relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and several other stand-out features.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

