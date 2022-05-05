MPL sets up gaming studio in Bengaluru to develop high profile games

Mobile e-sports platform MPL has set-up a gaming studio at Bengaluru -- Mayhem Studio, that will produce high-quality games in a bid to put India on the global gaming map.

Mayhem Studios will operate as a subsidiary of Mobile Premier League (MPL) and it will have a team of top-notch professionals in the area of animation, art, cinematics, design, engineering, UI and UX game design and game production, a senior official of the company told PTI.

It will develop AAA category of games -- which are considered to be high profile games involving very high budgets. Most of the battle games like PUBG, Free Fire etc fall in the AAA category of games.

''India has the potential to become a gaming hub of the world. It is imperative to create requisite infrastructure for making world-class games to help achieve the country's vision to make the Indian digital gaming sector a world leader. Mayhem Studios launch is our first contribution towards achieving this vision,'' MPL CEO and co-founder Sai Srinivas said.

However, the company did not disclose any financial details.

''Till now, none of the popular AAA gaming titles have been created by a studio in India. With Mayhem, we aim to harness the strength of India's talented game developer community and produce high-quality games and also put India on the global gaming map. Mayhem Studios will work on multiple esports and other game titles,'' Srinivas said.

According to market research firm Statista, the online gaming industry across India was valued at around Rs 7,900 crore in the year 2021 and expected to grow to over Rs 15,000 crore by 2024.

''Mayhem Studios will be focused on developing games that all gamers can relate to and enjoy the best-in-class gaming experience. Setting up such a state-of-the-art studio is the first major step towards development of many AAA mobile game titles from India for the global markets and we are on the right track,'' Mayhem Studios CEO OjasVipat said.

