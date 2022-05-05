Left Menu

Aviation Ministry invites applications for PLI scheme for drones

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday invited applications for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components. It said that the last date for submitting the application form is May 20, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 13:10 IST
Aviation Ministry invites applications for PLI scheme for drones
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday invited applications for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components. It said that the last date for submitting the application form is May 20, 2022. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday has invited applications for the Production Linked Incentive PLI scheme for those manufacturers of drones and drone components, who have crossed the PLI eligibility threshold for the previous financial year (April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022).

The deadline for submitting the application form is 23.59 hours on May 20. As per a press release of the Ministry, the final list of PLI beneficiaries is expected to be released by June 30, 2022 after detailed scrutiny of their financial results and other specified documents.

Earlier on 20th April 2022, the MoCA published a provisional list of 14 PLI beneficiaries based on the financial results submitted by the PLI applicants for the ten-month period (1st April 2021 to 31st January 2022). These included five drone manufacturers and nine drone component manufacturers. The eligibility criteria for the PLI scheme for drones and drone components include an annual sales turnover of Rs 2 crore for drone companies and Rs 50 lakhs for drone components manufacturers; and the value addition of over 40 per cent of sales turnover.

The PLI scheme for drones and drone components was notified on September 30, 2021. Under the scheme, a total incentive of Rs 120 crore is spread over three financial year which is nearly double the combined turnover of all domestic drone manufacturers in FY 2020-21.

The PLI rate is 20 per cent of the value addition which is one of the highest among other PLI scheme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022