Norway keeps rates on hold, remains on track for June hike

Norway's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, as widely expected, and reiterated its plan to raise the cost of borrowing in June amid rapidly rising inflation.

Norges Bank's monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the rate on hold at 0.75% for now, as expected in a Reuters poll of economists. "Based on the committee's current assessment of the outlook and balance of risks, the policy rate will most likely be raised in June," Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

Norges Bank in March raised rates for the third time since September and said it aims to hike three more times this year and a further four times in 2023, which would lift the benchmark to 2.5% by the end of next year. The crown currency weakened to 9.82 against the euro at 0804 GMT from 9.79 just before Norges Bank's announcement.

