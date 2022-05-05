Left Menu

Akasa Air chooses Navitaire as its reservations system provider

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 14:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's newest airline Akasa Air on Thursday announced it has chosen reservation systems provider Navitaire so that it can run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to its passengers.

Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, is expected to begin its commercial operations in July.

In a statement, Anand Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer at Akasa Air said, ”We are convinced that globally proven solutions like New Skies and SkyLedger will power our tech-enabled strategy and help us run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to our customers.” New Skies is Navitaire's order-based reservation and retailing system and SkyLedger is its revenue accounting system. Akasa Air said Navitaire will ''power its digital retailing strategy''. Navitaire's systems are currently used by over 60 airlines across the world, the statement mentioned.

Akasa Air had in August last year received the no-objection-certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate commercial flights.

Three months later, the airline signed a deal with US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing to purchase 72 Boeing 737 Max planes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

