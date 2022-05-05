Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 72 to Rs 6,130 per 10 quintals in the futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for May delivery increased by Rs 72 or 1.19 percent to Rs 6,130 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 35,695 lots.

According to marketmen, the raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.

