Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

05-05-2022
Crude oil prices on Thursday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 8,229 per barrel as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by Rs 4 or 0.05 percent at Rs 8,229 per barrel in 6,374 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.04 percent at USD 107.85 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.23 percent higher at USD 110.39 per barrel in New York.

