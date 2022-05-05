Aluminum futures rise on fresh bets
05-05-2022
Aluminum prices on Thursday rose by 0.26 percent to Rs 247.60 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum contracts for May delivery increased by 65 paise or 0.26 percent to Rs 247.60 per kg in a business turnover of 2,727 lots.
Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on-demand from consumer industries, supported aluminum prices in the futures market.
