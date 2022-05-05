Dabur Q4 net down 22 pc to Rs 294 cr; net sales up 7.7 pc to Rs 2,518 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 21.98 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.29 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.74 percent to Rs 2,517.81 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,336.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,141.04 crore, up 8.7 percent from Rs 1,969.54 crore in Q4 FY21.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 529 on BSE, down 1.59 percent.

