Mother's Day Sale - Gift the Best Cycle to Your Mom and Enjoy a Cashback of Rs. 5000 on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Shop for the latest cycle for your mother on No Cost EMI and other exciting deals and discounts Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) A brand new cycle can be the best gift for your mother if she loves cycling. You can buy the latest bicycle equipped with top-tier specifications and stylish designs from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store with several discounts and deals. It is easy to shop for the latest models from popular brands on EMIs starting from Rs. 1,500 per month, and you can also get up to Rs. 5000 cashback on your purchase. There are many options to choose from based on your mother's preferences and needs. While purchasing ladies' cycles, use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to avail of No Cost EMI plans and other exciting deals. It is also possible to choose a flexible repayment period of up to 24 months to finance your purchase without any hassle. Whether your mother is a leisure cyclist or a fitness freak, there are several options to choose from. Some of the best-selling cycles available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include: • Avon Lady Oma IBC 26T Caliper With Alloy Levers Ladies Cycle on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,852 with zero down payment.

• Avon Element Pro 29T Double Disc Brake Senior Cycle Matt Black and Red on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 4,908 with zero down payment.

• Thriller Green and Black Cycle 27.5 Inches with Dual Disc Brake on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,589 with zero down payment. Shop for the latest cycles on EMI from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps: 1. Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number.

2. Choose your favourite cycle and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor.

3. Enter the delivery address and click on the 'Generate OTP' option on the payment page.

4. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number to complete the purchase.

5. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number, along with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and Conditions apply About Finserv MARKETS Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers in comparing and choosing from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required financial products to achieve their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)