Tata Power Solar bags Rs 5,500 cr order from SJVN

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tata Power Solar Systems on Thursday said it has won India's largest solar engineering procurement and construction (EPC) order for 1 GW project worth Rs 5,500 crore from state-owned SJVN Ltd.

According to a company statement, this EPC order has been designed keeping in mind the innovative use of 'Make in India' cells and modules.

The project will be developed under the CPSU (central public sector undertaking) scheme of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and will be completed within 24 months.

Covering 5,000 acres of land in Rajasthan, this project aims at reducing around 22,87,128 kg of carbon emission and is expected to generate around 2,500 million units annually.

''Implementation of such a large project reflects our commitment to the promotion of clean and green energy in the country and strengthens our position as the leading solar EPC player,'' Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said.

Tata Power Solar has always been a pioneer in the implementation and commissioning of such large-scale renewable projects.

With this win of 1GW (gigawatt), the company's order booking crosses the Rs 12,000-crore mark with a cumulative portfolio of more than 9.3 GW for utility-scale renewables projects.

