Karur Vysya Bank bags top honours in MSME category

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has bagged the Best Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Friendly Bank and the Best Innovative Bank in the runner-up categories, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said on Thursday.

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane presented the awards to the bank's General Manager, Commercial Banking, Anburaj at an event held in New Delhi recently, a bank statement said.

''We are delighted and honoured. This award only strengthens our resolve to continue our commitment to play a vital role in fuelling inclusive growth and implementation of innovative practices, programmes and projects in support of MSMEs,'' the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ramesh Babu said.

