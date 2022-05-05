Indian Bank, Govt of Haryana sign MoU
Public sector Indian Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Haryana to provide smartphones to Lambardars (tax collectors) of the state through E-Rupee coupons, the bank said on Thursday.
Indian Bank provides technology-financial services and such facilities would also be extended to other state governments, a bank statement said here.
