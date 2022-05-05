S P Arthvishva bags the award as Top Corporate Agency in entire Pune region for HDFC Ltd

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI/GPRC): Pune's MYSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd. company has always been one of the top most financial institutes with the powerful leadership of founder and CMD Sachin Bamgude and this time also he has proved his mettle with new big achievement. In a well-organized award function arranged at hotel Lemon Tree, Pune by HDFC Ltd they felicitated their DSA's contribution in the last financial year and S P Arthvishva Financial proved to be the No. 1 in its category and other financial categories. With this success Sachin Bamgude has once again made it clear that MYSPE and its other financial agencies/services are one of the best of its category.

For the event around 100 performing DSA's from Pune region were called. From among all the categories Pune based corporate agency S P Arthvishva Financial has grabbed the first and top most position. The awards in this event were distributed by the hands of Suresh Pohuja, National Head, TPDSA channel. For this event HDFC Regional Head, Kartik Iyer was also present with many HDFC officers. MYSPE Founder and CMD Sachin Bamgude and Director Rajesh Parkhi received the awards from MYSPE by the hands of HDFC's Nisha Java.

Sachin Bamgude has been serving the best finance services with his MYSP Enterprises Pvt Ltd since 2008 not only in Pune but in various cities like Mumbai, Nashik, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Bhopal, Surat, Jaipur, Goa, Indore etc. They have helped and trained many entrepreneurs. The firm has also created a special app called 'Apna Rupee' for people who wants to become DSA, Bank DSA, Loan DSA, Bank Connector or Counsellor. People can benefit and connect through this app. Not only this but firm has 2nd app as well named 'S. P. Enterprises Partner' app. People can connect through this app as well and it can benefit them on many levels. It's also highly encouraging self-employment on a very big scale. Also, in Pune MYSP Finance Enterprises's Apna Rupee Properties are also there for people who are interested in property selling and people who wants to pursue a career in property business can also connect through this. Now with the success of S P Arthvishva Financial, it's a one more milestone achieved for the founder and the agency.

