Japan's NTT to set up data centres in tier-II cities; in talks with financial investors

Japanese telecom major NTT is planning to build data centres in tier-II cities like Lucknow and Patna as part of its next phase of business expansion in the country, a top company official said on Thursday.

The investment in these data centres will be over and above the USD 2 billion already being invested as part of a four-year programme announced in 2020, Sharad Sanghi, managing director, NTT in India, told PTI.

Sanghi said clients want data centres to be in proximity to users, and there are multiple applications where such units will be beneficial like watching online videos without buffering.

Specifying that Lucknow, Patna and Kolkata are among the cities the company is exploring, Sanghi made it clear that NTT will only go into areas with better power and bandwidth availability, and local authorities will have to make efforts to upgrade the infrastructure if need be.

The units to be set up in tier-II cities will be smaller when compared to the ones the company already has or is building in the financial capital, Mahape in the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Noida and Bengaluru, he said.

The company will procure a large land parcel in a tier-II city and then set up modules with a facility load of up to 5 MW each. Then, as the demand increases, it can look at setting up additional facilities in the remaining piece of land.

NTT is looking for a financial investor to collaborate on this project of getting into tier-II cities with data centres and will be making an announcement on the programme soon, he added.

The company has invested or committed over 45 per cent of the USD 2 billion plan announced in 2020, Sanghi said, speaking after the inauguration of the first of the facilities at Mahape which is occupied by hyperscalers, banks and manufacturing companies.

The second building at Mahape will be commissioned in October this year and clients for the same have already been onboarded, Sanghi said, adding that at present, demand for data centres is ahead of the supply.

Addressing a question on the power situation, Sanghi said barring the financial capital, the company is facing load shedding of up to 2 hours a week at its facilities in Chennai, Noida and Bengaluru but has sufficient back-ups to take care of any eventualities.

Availability of better power will be a key driver for choosing a tier-II centre to expand into and the company will prepare for a 48 hour power back-up at whichever site it goes into.