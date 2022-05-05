Left Menu

Borosil Renewables net profit dips to Rs 46.38 cr in Mar qtr

Borosil Renewables March 2022 quarter net profit fell to Rs 46.38 crore against Rs 66.87 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower revenues.The total income declined to Rs 182.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 196.90 crore a year ago, showed a regulatory filing on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Borosil Renewables' March 2022 quarter net profit fell to Rs 46.38 crore against Rs 66.87 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to lower revenues.

The total income declined to Rs 182.33 crore in the quarter from Rs 196.90 crore a year ago, showed a regulatory filing on Thursday. Its net profit rose to Rs 165.84 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 89.64 crore in 2020-21. For FY22, the total income increased to Rs 664.73 crore from Rs 507.63 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company is engaged only in the business of manufacture of flat glass, which is a single segment in terms of Indian Accounting Standard Operating Segments (lnd AS-108).

