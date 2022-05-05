Airtel Payments Bank appoints Manish Pandey as Chief Information Security Officer
Airtel Payments Bank has appointed Manish Pandey as its new Chief Information Security Officer.
Pandey will head the information and cyber security practice for Airtel Payments Bank and report to Pradeep Rangi, Chief Risk Officer.
''We welcome Manish Pandey, our new Chief Information Security Officer, onboard,'' Airtel Payments Bank said in a LinkedIn post.
In this role, he will be responsible for introducing, implementing, and maintaining safe information security practices to strengthen the security framework for the payments bank, it added.
Pandey comes with over 12 years of experience across different sectors with expertise in IT and cybersecurity, cyberlaw and data protection.
Prior to his latest assignment, Pandey was working with Paytm Payments Bank.
He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Payment Card Industry Security Implementer (CPISI).
He has completed his Masters's in Information Security and Cyber Law from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
