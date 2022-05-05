Left Menu

Gold rallies Rs 559; silver jumps Rs 1,179

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Thursday rallied by Rs 559 to Rs 51,081 per 10 grams reflecting gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,522 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 1,179 to Rs 63,427 per kg from Rs 62,248 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,893 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.95 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.61 percent up at USD 1,893 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices rallied post the US FOMC meeting as the dollar index retreated from five years highs,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

