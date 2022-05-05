Left Menu

EU regulator says risk of civil planes being accidentally targeted in Ukraine war

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 17:38 IST
The European Union's Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulator warned on Thursday of increased risks to airlines due to the war in Ukraine, such as civil planes being accidentally targeted as well as an increased risk of cyber attacks.

"As shown by previous wars, misidentification is easy in confused arenas of warfare. The development of this risk is common to all combatants. If we add in the likelihood of jamming of electronic aids that may be involved with navigation and or...identification tools, then it is easy to see the potential for innocent aircraft being subject to missiles or radar laid weapons," it said in a document published online.

