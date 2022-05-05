Food processing minister launches 3 'One District One Products' brands

Food processing industries minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Thursday launched three One District One Product brands under a central government's scheme to encourage micro food processing enterprises.

According to an official statement, the minister launched ''three One District One Product (ODOP) brands under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme''.

Prahlad Singh Patel, minister of state for food processing industries, and food processing secretary Anita Praveen were also present.

''The ministry of food processing industries has signed an agreement with NAFED for developing 10 brands of selected 20 ODOPs under the branding and marketing component of the PMFME scheme,'' the statement said.

Out of these, 7 ODOP brands and 9 products have been launched in collaboration with NAFED.

According to NAFED, all the products come in unique and attractive packaging that keeps moisture and sunlight at bay, thus ensuring a longer shelf life of the product.

In total, 10 ODOP brands and 14 products have been launched under the scheme.

Each product has been developed based on the extensive knowledge and legacy of the marketing expertise of NAFED as well as its capabilities and experience in processing, packaging, supply chain and logistics.

Each brand is being supported with increased investments in brand communication in relevant markets and a strong push on digitisation across the value chain, the statement said.

The products are available on e-commerce platforms and at prominent retail stores across India.

The PMFME is a centrally-sponsored scheme that aims to enhance the competitiveness of micro enterprises in the unorganised segment of the food processing industry, promote formalisation of the sector and provide support to farmer producer organisations, self-help groups and producers cooperatives along their entire value chain.

''With an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, the scheme envisions to directly assist the 2,00,000 micro food processing units for providing financial, technical, and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises,'' the statement said.

