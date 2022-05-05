INSTANT VIEW-Bank of England raises rates to 1% despite recession risk

The Bank of England raised interest rates to their highest since 2009 on Thursday, hiking by a quarter-point to 1% to counter inflation now heading above 10%, even as it sent a warning that Britain risks falling into recession. REACTION:

SUREN THIRU, HEAD OF ECONOMICS, BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE "The decision to raise interest rates will cause considerable alarm among households and businesses given the rapidly deteriorating economic outlook and mounting cost pressures many are facing."

VIVEK PAUL, UK CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, BLACKROCK INVESTMENT INSTITUTE "Given the weakness of the economic outlook, we expect the Bank will ultimately choose to live with some inflation. We estimate the UK's neutral rate of interest to be lower than other key regions, such as the U.S., which would mean it would have less headroom for hikes than is typically assumed."

"As such, we see market expectations for further UK tightening as overdone, and expect UK yields will rise more slowly than U.S. equivalents." KAREN WARD, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST EMEA AT JPMORGAN

"In my view, the combination of the pandemic and Brexit has changed the fundamentals of the UK economy – particularly its ability to generate persistent inflation. The Bank will have to keep raising rates to bring inflation down, but a gradual approach, as taken today, is understandable given the nature of the current risks." JAMES SMITH, ECONOMIST AT ING

"In short, expect more hikes, but not as many as markets expect. We'd already penciled in another rate rise for June and we suspect on the basis of today's split decision, another one could follow in August. But the new forecasts, taken together with the increasing division among committee members, suggest the Bank is getting closer to a pause in its tightening cycle." FHAHEEN KHAN, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT MAKE UK

"Today's rise in rates will do little to curb inflation to bring it down to more acceptable levels in the short run." "It is especially poor timing for the manufacturing sector which has been heavily committed to investing its way out of the challenges of the last few years and risks putting the brakes on investment intentions."

