Aptus Value Housing Finance reports FY22 PAT at Rs 370 crore

Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd has reported a profit after tax at Rs 370 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based retail focused housing finance company reported profit after tax at Rs 267 crore during the corresponding period in the last financial year.

Disbursements during the year ending March 31, 2022 grew to Rs 1,641 crore from Rs 1,298 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

According to company chairman and managing director M Anandan, ''During FY2022, we disbursed Rs 1,641 crore registering a growth of 26 per cent year on year. We have built a strong branch network of 208 branches to deliver quality service to our customers''.

''The company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs 2,900 crore. As on March 31, 2022, we have maintained a sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of Rs 846 crore including undrawn sanctions in the form of cash and cash equivalents,'' he said.

The Gross NPA as on March 31, 2022 was at 1.19 per cent while net NPA stood at 0.88 per cent, the company said.

