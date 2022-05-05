US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street falls at open as Big Tech stocks weigh

Megacap growth stocks dragged U.S. stock indexes lower at the open on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's less aggressive tone sparked a rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 206.89 points, or 0.61%, at the open to 33,854.17.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 29.74 points, or 0.69%, at 4,270.43, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 177.33 points, or 1.37%, to 12,787.52 at the opening bell.

