MEDIA LINK-Hikvision says there are no violations to be punished - Securities Times
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:06 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
-- Source link https://www.stcn.com/kuaixun/egs/202205/t20220505_4502198.html
-- Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision said it believed that the company did not violate any regulations that would lead to punishment by the United States, according to Securities Times, a Chinese state-owned newspaper on Thursday. -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Securities Times
- United States
- Chinese
Advertisement