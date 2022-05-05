MEDIA LINK-Hikvision says there are no violations to be punished - Securities Times

-- Source link https://www.stcn.com/kuaixun/egs/202205/t20220505_4502198.html

-- Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision said it believed that the company did not violate any regulations that would lead to punishment by the United States, according to Securities Times, a Chinese state-owned newspaper on Thursday. -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)