MEDIA LINK-Hikvision says there are no violations to be punished - Securities Times

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:06 IST
-- Source link https://www.stcn.com/kuaixun/egs/202205/t20220505_4502198.html

-- Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision said it believed that the company did not violate any regulations that would lead to punishment by the United States, according to Securities Times, a Chinese state-owned newspaper on Thursday. -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

