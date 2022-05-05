Left Menu

Ceat Q4 net profit dips 84 pc to Rs 25 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:28 IST
Ceat Q4 net profit dips 84 pc to Rs 25 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre major Ceat on Thursday reported an 84 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 153 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21.

Revenue from operations, however, increased to Rs 2,592 crore for the fourth quarter compared to Rs 2,290 crore in the year-ago period, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 2022, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 71 crore against Rs 432 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,363 crore compared to Rs 7,610 crore in FY21.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share (30 per cent) for the financial year 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022