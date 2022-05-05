Left Menu

After 2-month hiatus, Aeroflot to resume Russia-India flights from May 6

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:38 IST
The Russian government-run Aeroflot will resume flights between Russia and India from Friday.

Aeroflot had suspended its scheduled international flight operations on March 8 as aircraft lessors -- based out of western countries such as the US, the UK and Europe -- had recalled their planes once Russia began its war against Ukraine on February 24. ''Starting 6th May, 2022, Aeroflot will fly its own Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday from Delhi (DEL) to Moscow (SVO) with a total seating of 293 passengers in a three-class configuration – business, premium economy and economy,'' the airline said in a statement on Thursday. PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

