DCM Shriram Q4 profit up 73 pc at Rs 401 crore

DCM Shriram on Thursday reported a 73.49 per cent growth in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 401.19 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 231.24 crore during the corresponding period of 2020-21, DCM Shriram said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations of the company increased by 31.16 per cent to Rs 2,873.27 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 2,190.56 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company's PAT increased by 58.58 per cent to Rs 1,066.13 crore. In the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 672.26 crore.

The company's total revenue from operations in 2021-22 grew by 18.55 per cent to Rs 9,849.41 crore compared to Rs 8,308.16 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's shares on Thursday closed at Rs 1,205.95, up 1.29 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)