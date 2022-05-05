Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL50 BIZ-LIC-IPO LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2; offer closes on May 9 New Delhi: LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

DEL33 BIZ-LD STOCKS Market rebound loses steam in fag-end trade; IT stocks stand tall Mumbai: Equity indices surrendered early gains to close flat on Thursday as profit-taking took hold amid a rally in global markets, even as the US Federal Reserve hiked rates on expected lines to combat inflation.

DEL59 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee extends gains, rises 5 paise to 76.35 Mumbai: Rising for the fourth straight session, the rupee appreciated by 5 paise to close at 76.35 against the US dollar on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 50 basis points on expected lines but played down prospects of a more aggressive rate action at its next meeting.

DEL12 BIZ-PMI-SERVICES Services sector activities touch 5-month high in Apr amid mounting price pressures New Delhi: Services sector activities improved further and touched a five-month high in April driven by a surge in incoming new work orders that boosted business activity and supported a renewed increase in employment, according to a survey.

DEL36 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rallies Rs 559; silver jumps Rs 1,179 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Thursday rallied by Rs 559 to Rs 51,081 per 10 grams reflecting gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM72 BIZ-RBI-GOVT RBI failed in convincing govt for supply-side measures to fight inflation, will work alone now: Sources Mumbai: The RBI's surprise rate hike may have been prompted by its inability to convince the government to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and take other supply-side measures to tame runaway inflation, sources aware of the central bank's thinking said on Thursday.

DCM45 BIZ-RESULTS-LD-ADANI POWER Adani Power net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 4,645 cr in Mar quarter New Delhi: Adani Power's consolidated net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 4,645.47 crore in the March quarter from Rs 13.13 crore in the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

DCM62 BIZ-BANKS-RATE ICICI, Bank of Baroda revise lending rates after RBI's repo rate hike New Delhi: ICICI Bank has revised the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) to 8.10 per cent, and Bank of Baroda raised the rate to 6.90 per cent after the RBI hiked the key repo rate. DCM6 BIZ-FADA-AUTOSALES Auto retail sales grow 37 pc in April on low COVID-hit base effect New Delhi: Automobile retail sales in India increased by 37 per cent in April on a low base of COVID-hit April last year, automobile dealers' body FADA said on Thursday. AJ AJ

