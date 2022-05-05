India adds 15.5 GW non-hydro renewable energy capacity in FY22: Report

The country added around 15.5 gigawatt capacity of non-hydro renewable energy during financial year 2021-22, a report said on Thursday.

At 15.5 GW, the addition of non-hydro renewable energy capacity was double from 7.7 GW installed in the preceding fiscal, the CEEW-Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF) Market Handbook said.

''New renewable energy capacity addition doubled during FY22. New capacity addition of non-hydro renewable energy increased to 15.5 GW during FY22 compared to just 7.7 GW installed in the preceding fiscal year,'' it said.

At the same time, the addition of coal-based energy capacity in FY22 dropped by around 33 per cent compared to the preceding fiscal.

At the end of FY22, India's total renewable energy generation capacity (including hydro) stood at 150 GW.

