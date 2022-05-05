Centre asks officers not to furnish incorrect information about state borrowings

Finance Secretary T V Somanathan has directed officers not to provide incorrect information to the central government concerning states' borrowings and Centrally Sponsored Schemes as this would attraction action under the service rules.

The finance secretary's letter assumes significance as state governments' borrowing and allocation under various schemes depend on the information provided by the All India Services officers deputed in states, sources said.

Citing an example of a state facing some difficulty in borrowing in the past due to wrong and inaccurate information, the letter said civil servants are responsible to tender proper advice and provide information in a correct manner.

As per the communication sent last month, errors which are bona fide or minor will not attract any action.

The Government of India gives permission to states for borrowings and releases funds under various Centrally Sponsored Schemes. The exercise is carried out based on information provided by All India Services officers, including IAS and IPS, posted in states.

The letter also cautioned states that the finance ministry would send the names of erring officers to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) so that action can be taken, the sources said.

The action may include denial of foreign posting and central deputation, among others.

