Left Menu

TECHART forays into Indian market; opens first store in Bengaluru

With todays announcement, we aim to enable our customers to showcase their unique individuality by utilising our exquisite aesthetic customisation options combined with athletic performance, Beyer stated.TECHARTs first flagship store in Bengaluru will provide a complete spectrum of services such as full vehicle conversions, carbon fibre refinement, performance enhancements and handcrafting of individual luxury interiors.The company plans to expand its presence in the northern and western markets post establishing its base in South India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:00 IST
TECHART forays into Indian market; opens first store in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

TECHART, the leading international premium refinement brand for all Porsche vehicles, on Thursday forayed into the Indian market with the opening of its flagship store in Bengaluru.

The Germany-headquartered firm is know for refining Porsche cars.

''We are incredibly excited to bring TECHART to the Indian market today,'' TECHART CEO Tobias Beyer said in a statement.

Individuality is ingrained in our DNA. Aligning to this core philosophy of TECHART, our products further accentuate the sport-focused attitude of Porsche models,'' Beyer said.

The company's entry is a strategic step with India being one of the key future markets for individualisation and refinement, he added.

''This launch will help broaden our customer base ... With today's announcement, we aim to enable our customers to showcase their unique individuality by utilising our exquisite aesthetic customisation options combined with athletic performance,'' Beyer stated.

TECHART's first flagship store in Bengaluru will provide a complete spectrum of services such as full vehicle conversions, carbon fibre refinement, performance enhancements and handcrafting of individual luxury interiors.

The company plans to expand its presence in the northern and western markets post establishing its base in South India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022