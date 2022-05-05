Tech major Garmin India on Thursday announced the launch of vívomove Sport hybrid touchscreen smartwatch in India, expanding its portfolio in the wearables segment.

Garmin's latest addition, vívomove Sport hybrid will feature real ticking hands that move to reveal an OLED display.

''The vívomove Sport is specially designed for people who want the elegant look of a traditional timepiece and track their health with the latest in health and wellness technology at an accessible price point,'' Garmin India Director Ali Rizvi said.

Priced at Rs 18,990, vívomove Sport hybrid will be online exclusive across Nykaa platforms - Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man in India.

*** * Muscle & Strength India to expand in fitness businesses * * Muscle & Strength India, retailers of fitness supplements and nutritional products, on Thursday said it plans to enter the gymnasium segment as part of its expansion plan.

It aims to open 100 centres in the next five years in the country, a company statement said.

The company had recently announced that it is planning to raise around Rs 50 crore to further its play in the fitness supplements and nutritional products space by enhancing offline store network and also entering new categories.

Besides, * Muscle & Strength India is planning to strengthen its presence in neighbouring markets like Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar among others, and is expecting strong growth going forward for fitness supplements and nutritional products.

*** Nutty Yogi raises Rs 5 crore * Nutty Yogi, the health and organic food brand, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5 crore in seed funding round by Multiply Ventures.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company is currently selling through all popular e-commerce market places and on their own website. It will use funds to expand its footprint beyond a direct-to-consumer model, launching in major brick and mortar retailers across the country.

Nutty Yogi offers a range of over 200 healthy and organic food products across categories like daily essentials, healthy snacking, condiments, breakfast mixes, and immunity-building products.

*** PVR collaborates with Xperia Group to introduce experiential in-cinema advertising in India * Leading film exhibitor PVR Cinemas on Thursday said it has introduced experiential in-cinema advertising for the first time in the cinema advertising domain in collaboration with Xperia Group.

Xperia Group, an OOH Media company aims to create immersive experiences for the consumer for advertising content across different touch points in the cinema.

With 3D Projection Mapping, powered by hybrid technological integration will lead to a visual striking almost 'magical' effect, helping brands to grab audience's attention by connecting them with emotions and feelings by narrating their story.

*** Fortum commissions EV-charging hub in Bengaluru * Fortum Charge & Drive India has commissioned a public EV-charging hub having 50 charging points in Bengaluru.

The charging hub will cater to all type of electric cars as well as compatible 3W & 2W.

Fortum Charge & Drive India has commissioned a public EV-charging hub with 50 charging points at the Forum Neighbourhood Mall in Bengaluru, a company statement said.

The facility has ten 60KW CCS (Combined Charging System) charging points, four 15 KW DC001 charging points and thirty six 7.4KW Type-2 AC charging points, which will allow 50 cars to be charged simultaneously.

''Bengaluru has over 45,000 electric vehicle users, indicating that the demand for EVs (Electric Vehicles) are increasing,'' said Arvind Limbavali, MLA from Mahadevapura constituency said after inaugurating the facility.

''We plan to install more than 200 charging points in the city by the end of 2022,'' said Awadhesh Jha, Executive Director at Fortum Charge & Drive India.

