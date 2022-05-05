Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:26 IST
Business briefs
Bizzo, a startup which works on digitising small businesses, on Thursday announced a USD 2 million (about Rs 15 crore) in funding from ICICI Bank and Orios Venture Partners.

The funds will help solidify the company's vision of digitally empowering small and medium businesses, an official statement said.

**** * HDFC Bank opens 1,000 branches in last two years The largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday said it has opened 1,000 branches in the last two years.

On March 31, it launched a record 250 branches in a single day and closed the fiscal year with an addition of 734 branches to take the network to 6,342, as per an official statement.

**** * Rajsha Pharma sells stake worth Rs 2.5 crore Ahmedabad-based Ayurveda company Rajsha Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced a Rs 2.5 crore fundraising by selling a stake to an unnamed pharma group based in the same city.

The 1986-incorporated Rajsha will utilise the funds raised for expanding its production capacity and other growth needs, as per an official statement.

