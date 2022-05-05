Left Menu

UK sanctions Russian steelmaker Evraz

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:40 IST
The British government said on Thursday it had sanctioned steel manufacturing and mining company Evraz in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia," the government said.

"Today's asset freeze means no UK citizen or company can do business with them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

