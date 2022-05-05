Left Menu

UK sanctions Russian steelmaker Evraz

The British government said on Thursday it had sanctioned steel manufacturing and mining company Evraz, whose biggest shareholder is sanctioned billionaire Roman Abramovich, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia," the government said. Shares in Evraz have been suspended from trading since March 10, when Britain imposed sanctions on Abramovich.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 21:50 IST
UK sanctions Russian steelmaker Evraz

The British government said on Thursday it had sanctioned steel manufacturing and mining company Evraz, whose biggest shareholder is sanctioned billionaire Roman Abramovich, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia," the government said. "Today's asset freeze means no UK citizen or company can do business with them."

Britain said Evraz produces 28% of all Russian railway wheels and 97% of rail-tracks in Russia, making it of vital significance as Russia uses rail to move key military supplies and troops to the frontline in Ukraine. Shares in Evraz have been suspended from trading since March 10, when Britain imposed sanctions on Abramovich. The firm said on March 11 that 10 members of its board had quit, leaving only the chief executive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022