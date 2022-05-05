1 missing, 10 rescued as boat with tourists capsizes in Chilika Lake

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:15 IST
One person was missing and 10 others were rescued as a boat capsized in Chilika Lake in Odisha's Khurda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened when the boat carrying 11 people, including tourists, was on its way back from Kalijai temple on an island in the lake to Balugaon, they said.

The boat was caught in a nor'wester and capsized near Chadheiguha hill, about 15 km from the nearest bank, police said.

Among the passengers were eight tourists from Balasore district, two boatmen and a shopkeeper at Kalijai temple. The tourists were unharmed as all of them had life jackets, which helped them to float till the rescue team arrived.

The shopkeeper went missing. He used to travel every day for business, one of the boatmen said.

An operation is underway to rescue him, police said. The rescued persons were admitted to the Balugaon Hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

