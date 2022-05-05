Left Menu

Goldman Sachs, JPM weigh abortion travel expense coverage for staff - Bloomberg News

Spokespeople from Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Other companies including Levi Strauss & Co and Amazon.com Inc have pledged to offer similar support to their U.S. employees who need to travel out of states like Texas and Oklahoma that have restricted access to abortion services.

Major U.S. banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are discussing extending abortion benefits for employees to cover travel, Bloomberg News https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-05-05/goldman-and-jpmorgan-weigh-covering-abortion-travel-amid-fallout?sref=ZoyErlU1 reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The Wall Street giants could pay travel expenses for staffers seeking to abort pregnancies away from states with strict laws, the report added.

The U.S. Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion published by Politico on Monday. A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Spokespeople from Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Other companies including Levi Strauss & Co and Amazon.com Inc have pledged to offer similar support to their U.S. employees who need to travel out of states like Texas and Oklahoma that have restricted access to abortion services. In March, Citigroup started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first major U.S. bank to make that commitment.

