Air Lease posts quarterly loss on charges from jets stranded in Russia

Air Lease Corp on Thursday reported a quarterly loss after the aircraft lessor recorded a previously announced $802.4 million charge on jets stranded in Russia.

The company reported net loss of $479.4 million, or $4.21 per share, in the three months ended March 31, compared to a profit of $80.2 million, or $0.70 per share, a year earlier.

