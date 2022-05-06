Left Menu

Block swings to quarterly loss as bitcoin boost fades

Block Inc, the payments company led by Jack Dorsey, on Thursday reported a loss for the first quarter as demand for bitcoin softened due to a decline in cryptocurrency prices.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders came in at $204.2 million, or 38 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with profit of $39 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

