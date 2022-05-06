PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview Britain ministers will not legislate in the next parliamentary session to empower a new technology regulator to police big tech companies like Facebook and Google , Whitehall officials said on Thursday.

Convenience store operator McColl's said on Thursday that it is likely to enter administration, putting up to 16,000 jobs at risk. Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán has accused Brussels of threatening EU unity with its plans to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports. The Bank of England has warned that UK economy will slide into recession this year as higher energy prices push inflation above 10%, a forecast that pushed sterling to a 2-year low.

