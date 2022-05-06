Left Menu

Bausch + Lomb prices IPO below target range to raise $630 mln

Vaughan, Ontario-based Bausch first listed on the NYSE in 1958, and was taken private by Warburg Pincus in 2007. The company, which started as a small optical goods shop in New York in 1853, currently supplies pharmaceuticals and contact lenses in about 100 countries.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 06:27 IST
Bausch + Lomb prices IPO below target range to raise $630 mln

Eye care products maker Bausch + Lomb Corp on Thursday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $18 per share, well below its target range, valuing the company at $6.3 billion. The company had earlier set the indicative price range at between $21 and $24 apiece.

Bausch's IPO, which raised $630 million from the issue of 35 million new shares, marks a drop in investors' appetite after a stellar 2021 — a record-breaking year for U.S. stock market flotations. Vaughan, Ontario-based Bausch first listed on the NYSE in 1958, and was taken private by Warburg Pincus in 2007.

The company, which started as a small optical goods shop in New York in 1853, currently supplies pharmaceuticals and contact lenses in about 100 countries. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Bausch will list under the symbol "BLCO" on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022