India's Mahindra Group weighs splitting auto business into 3 units - Economic Times
Indian auto-to-technology conglomerate Mahindra Group has begun a restructuring process to split its automobiles business into three separate units, the Economic Times reported on Friday. The exercise, which is in the early stages, is aimed at splitting the auto operations into electric vehicle (EV), tractor and passenger vehicle businesses via a demerger process, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/38WtYlv, citing people familiar with the talks.
